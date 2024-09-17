Dori Media Partners with Atenea, Joshua Mintz

Dori Media International, Mexico City-based Atenea Media and veteran production executive Joshua Mintz, have signed a production partnership, expanding their relationship in Latin America.

Mintz, who will continue serving as Dori Media International’s chief content officer, will oversee the partnership and also become a partner in Atenea Media. Dori Media will also be a partner in the venture. Atenea Media recently served as Dori Media’s production partner on the remake of the Spanish comedy LaLola for ViX.

“We’ve truly enjoyed working with Ana Celia and the team at Atenea in Mexico and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship in the region and build on our initial successes together,” said Nadav Palti, CEO and president of Dori Media Group.

Atenea Media president Ana Celia Urquidi commented: “I have known Nadav’s and Dori Media’s significant influence in our business for a long time, and having produced Lalola with Joshua convinced me that it was a great moment to make this alliance. I am sure that this strategy will allow us to grow within the industry, offering our customers carefully selected products with firm development and impeccable production.”