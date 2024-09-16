‘The Mahabharata’ Reloaded

When Peter Brook’s ‘The Mahabharata’ was first seen on television at the beginning of the ‘90s, it was hailed as “the television event of the decade”, and broadcast in virtually every country from the U.S. (on PBS) to Japan (on NHK). Peter Brook passed away in 2022, but his son Simon secured funding for re-mastering the 170-minute film and the television series (6 x 55’) to 8K, 4K, UHD and HD.

This Indian saga speaks of urgent matters, of war and peace, and the spiritual progress of the soul, intertwining episodes of romance, magic and comedy into its main story, which narrates the events and aftermath of the war of succession between two groups of princely cousins, the Kauravas and the Pāṇḍavas.

Poorhouse International has been appointed exclusive worldwide distributor and is bringing the restored Mahabharata to Mipcom, just in time to celebrate Brook´s 100th birthday next year.

Photo courtesy of Gilles Abegg