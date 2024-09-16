Cineflix Reps ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Cineflix Rights has closed a deal with U.K. indie True North to become the exclusive worldwide distribution partner for long-running brand A New Life in the Sun. The deal covers ten seasons of the show, together with seven seasons of spin-off A New Life in the Sun: Where Are They Now? and one season of spin off A New Life in the Sun: Road Trip.

The series, all produced by True North for Channel 4, U.K., follow expats as they start new lives and businesses in dream locations across Europe. From restaurants and surf retreats to bars, micro-breweries, and cozy B&Bs, cameras capture all the inevitable pitfalls, growing pains, and hard-earned successes as these dreamers transform business ideas into reality.

Richard Life, SVP Acquisitions and Co-productions, Cineflix Rights, who brokered the deal, said: “A New Life in the Sun is one of the U.K.’s best performing, long-running brands offering audiences the perfect mix of escapism, jeopardy, and advice to viewers thinking of pursuing their own dreams to live abroad. We are thrilled to be True North’s international distribution partner and new home for the brand, and looking forward to launching the series to buyers at MIPCOM.”

Norma Wisnevitz, CEO, Truth North said: “Cineflix Rights has a great track record of building global television brands and delivering the maximum returns to producers from international buyers, so they were a natural fit for A New Life in The Sun. We’re looking forward to working with their fantastic team to make the series even more successful on a global scale.”