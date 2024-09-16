2024 Emmy Awards Winners

The 76th Emmy Awards were held last night at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The ABC telecast of the ceremony — hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy — featured awards in 25 categories, crowning Shōgun and Hacks Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series, respectively.

Shōgun, the FX remake of the 1980s series of the same name set in 17th-century Japan, received a record number of 18 Emmys, including Best Director, Drama, to Frederick E.O. Toye, and Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai’s performances.

HBO’s Hacks took home the top award for Comedy Series — beating out The Bear, which won the top honor last year — as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart and Outstanding Writing. The Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series went once again to Jeremy Allen White, who plays chef Carmy Berzatto in The Bear. The Bear won 11 statuettes last night, including Best Director, Comedy, to Christopher Storer.

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer took home the award for Best Limited Series. Richard Gadd, the lead actor and creator, won Emmys for both Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series and Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, while Jessica Gunning took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. In the same category, Lamorne Morris won for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Fargo.

The Supporting Actor Emmys in a Drama series went to Billy Crudup for The Morning Show and Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown.

The Daily Show and The Traitors won trophies for Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Reality Series.

The complete list of winners is available here.