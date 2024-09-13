The Latitude of Friday the 13th

Today, Friday the 13th, is considered an unlucky day depending on individual countries’ superstitions. The date was popularized by the American horror film, Friday the 13th, originally released by Paramount Pictures in 1980. Subsequently, it evolved into a franchise that comprises 12 slasher films, a television series, novels, comic books, video games, and tie‑in merchandise.

Friday the 13th is considered unlucky mainly in the U.S. and the U.K. In the U.S., it has ben estimated that up to $900 million is lost in business on Friday the 13th, due to people avoiding their normal routines. In Finland, it’s National Accident Day, promoted to raise awareness about automotive safety.

In Italy, the number 13 is considered lucky, and Friday the 17th is the unlucky one. In Greece, Spain and LatAm countries, Tuesday the 13th is considered unlucky; while in Japan, China and Korea, the unlucky number is four.