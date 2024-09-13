GMA Wins Four Awards at ContentAsia Awards

The Philippines’ GMA Network took home four awards at the ContentAsia Awards 2024, held on September 5, 2024, in Taipei, Taiwan.

Secret Slaves: The Jessica Soho Special Report on Human Trafficking won the Gold Award in the Best Current Affairs Program Made in Asia for Regional Asia and/or International Markets category. Produced by GMA Public Affairs and presented by broadcast journalist Jessica Soho, the documentary examines the global issue of human trafficking through survivor testimonies and investigative reporting.

Feature film Firefly won a Silver Award in the Best Asian Feature Film/Telemovie category. Produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs, the film is about a young boy who searches for the mythical island of fireflies described in his mother’s bedtime stories. It stars Euwenn Mikaell and Alessandra de Rossi and was directed by Zig Dulay.

Winning the Bronze Award in the Best Variety Program category was musical variety show All-Out Sundays, while Thai drama series The Betrayal, which is part of GMA Network’s Afternoon Prime line-up, won the Gold Award in the Best Asian Drama Series Made for a Regional or International Market category.