Big Media’s ‘Wild Assassins’ Returns to WBD Asia Pacific

Big Media has signed a licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in Asia Pacific for the second season of its nature series Wild Assassins. The agreement will bring the series to Warner Bros. Discovery’s platforms across the Asia Pacific region.

The 6 x 60’ docuseries brings viewers up close to the world’s most deadly animals. Each has their own weapons to help them survive in the wild; from camouflaging cuttlefish and hidden hippos to ferocious great white sharks and venomous spiders and snakes.

“Thanks to the support of our distribution partners like Warner Bros. Discovery, we’re able to continue producing new seasons of popular, high-quality series such as Wild Assassins,” said Shivani Verma, SVP Sales, Asia Pacific Region, BIG Media. “This is not only a high energy, engaging series, but its production values meet the high standards of top services around the world. We were delighted to see season 1 perform so well throughout Asia Pacific and have every confidence that viewers will be equally excited about season 2.”

Warner Bros. Discovery in Asia Pacific licensed season one of Wild Assassins and debuted the series earlier this year.