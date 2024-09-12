The Debate Tally is in and TV Won

The television debate held on September 10, 2024, between former U.S. president Donald Trump and current vice president Kamala Harris on the ABC TV network attracted more than 67 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The simulcast on 17 different networks improved on the ratings of the June debate between Trump and president Joe Biden, which attracted 51 million viewers.

The record for a presidential debate is 84 million viewers, for the first debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

According to the ultra-conservative commentator Karl Rove, it was “A catastrophic debate for Trump.” However, the general view is that the debate did not change the 50-50 electorate preference.