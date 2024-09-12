Silverlining Rights Greenlights Bayesian Sinking Doc

Silverlining Rights has brought together eight international funding partners to greenlight ‘The Sinking Of A Superyacht: How Safe Is Your Voyage?’ from Emporium Productions. The 60-minute documentary explores the events that led to the recent tragic sinking of the superyacht Bayesian, and what implications there may be for passengers taking a charter voyage or cruise in the future.

When the passengers and crew of the Bayesian set sail along Sicily’s coast, they had no idea of the horror that awaited them. In the early hours of August 19, as the yacht lay moored outside Porticello harbor, it was hit by a huge downburst from a storm and winds of over 100 kmph. Fifteen people survived but seven others, including owner Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, lost their lives.

The Sinking Of A Superyacht: How Safe Is Your Voyage? provides a minute-by-minute account of the events leading up to the tragedy and its aftermath. Through interviews with people involved in the disaster, rescuers, investigators, yacht designers, climate scientists, oceanographers, and other expert analysis, the documentary sheds light on the challenges facing the operators of both yachts and cruise ships, and how their crews deal with them.

Alongside providing a distribution advance, Silverlining has brought in eight international funding and coproduction partners, led by ITV, including TV4 (Sweden), DPG (Belgium), TV2 (Denmark), VMTV (Ireland), CNN (Portugal), HOT8 (Israel) and TVNZ. The documentary is due to deliver later this month.