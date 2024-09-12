‘History This Week’ Podcast Returns for S5

The History Channel marquee original podcast, History This Week, returns for a fifth season on September 16, 2024. Released weekly, each episode gives listeners insight into the people—both famous and unknown—whose decisions reshaped the world we live in today.

The podcast is hosted by radio producer Sally Helm and is a production of Back Pocket Studios in partnership with the History Channel .

“We are honored to be bringing back the HISTORY This Week podcast for a remarkable 5th season. It’s been incredibly heartening to see the very first podcast we produced as a brand finding an audience of engaged and curious fans. With weekly episode drops, we aim to provide our listeners with real stories that connect our shared past history with our current world,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of Programming for The History Channel.

Back Pocket Studios’ Ben Dickstein and David Weissbourd added, “With this new season of HISTORY This Week, we aim to honor what audiences have loved about the previous 180 episodes of the show, while introducing new formats, bonus content, and an even broader range of topics to further elevate an already outstanding series.”