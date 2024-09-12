‘Another Love’ Wins Best Series at the Seoul Drama Awards

Drama series Another Love —produced by Tims&B Productions and distributed by Global Agency — has won the Best Series award at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

Produced by Tims&B’s Timur Savcı and Burak Sağyaşar, Another Love revolves around an anchorman and a prosecutor, drawn into an affair as they seek to reveal the dark truth about a mysterious serial killer. The series, starring Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz, aired in primetime on Turkey’s NOW.

Eight programs competed in the Best Series category at the Seoul Awards, including series from South Korea, China, Greece, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey.

The awards ceremony will be held on September 25, 2024, at KBS Hall in Seoul, Korea, and will be broadcast by SBS TV and the Awards’ official YouTube channel.