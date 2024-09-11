Up The Ladder: Electric Entertainment

Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment has appointed Barry Chamberlain as chief operating officer. Chamberlain will lead day-to-day operations, manage department heads and staff, and provide strategic guidance, among many other leadership responsibilities.

His responsibilities will also include managing corporate governance, overseeing human resources, collaborating with CFO Jeff Gonzalez on bank relationships, reviewing and negotiating contracts, and establishing policies and procedures for productions. Furthermore, he will supervise the operational functions of Electric’s full-service production studio. He will report directly to Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment.

Chamberlain spent 21 years at CBS and Paramount, ending as president of Sales for Paramount Global, overseeing the international monetization of industry-leading television and feature film content from CBS, Showtime, and Paramount.

Before his role as president, Chamberlain was senior vice president of Sales at CBS Paramount International Television. Before that, he was vice president, Sales at CBS Broadcast International and earlier, director of International Sales Planning at Universal Studios.