Bell Media’s Sean Cohan in ‘VideoAge’ MIPCOM Issue

Sean Cohan, former president of New York City-based A+E International & Digital Media, and the new CEO of Toronto-based Bell Media, will be featured in the MIPCOM edition of VideoAge (print and digital).

Cohan will share insights on the challenges he’s facing to drive Bell Media’s transformation from a legacy broadcast model to a digital content media leadership position.

Bell Media is Canada’s largest media company. Its operations include the country’s key linear TV channels, four pay-TV channels and five streaming services. Plus, 25 specialty channels and 10 FAST channels (seven in English and three in French).