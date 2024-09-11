ATV’s Drama Series ‘The Nightfall’ Debuts in Turkey

Distributed by ATV Distribution and starring Burak Deniz and Su Burcu Yazgı Coskun, recently-premiered drama series The Nightfall aired on Turkey’s ATV last night, becoming the highest TV series on primetime in all categories.

The first episode of The Nightfall achieved ratings of 4.67 among total viewers. The second episode doubled its ratings compared to debut week, registering 8.64 percent ratings and 26.37 percent audience share in total viewers.

The Nightfall also made a significant impact on social media, receiving 10 million viewers on YouTube within a short time.

The series follows the impossible love story of Commissioner Mahir and Yoruk girl Canfeza, which begins in the magical atmosphere of Pamukkale and extends to the Asaf Bey mansion in Istanbul.