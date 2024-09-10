Paramount’s Dan Cohen to Keynote at MIPCOM

Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer, Paramount, and president, Republic Pictures, will give a Media Mastermind keynote at the 40th edition of MIPCOM Cannes in the Palais’ Grand Auditorium on October 22, 2024.

As head of Paramount’s global content licensing and all post-theatrical distribution operations, Cohen oversees the monetizing of an extensive and expanding portfolio of original content that airs or streams on CBS, The CW, and Paramount+ with Showtime, as well as programming from Paramount Pictures, CBS Studios, CBS News, CBS Media Ventures, the MTV Entertainment Studios, Nickelodeon, Miramax and third-party partners.

President of Republic Pictures since March 2023, Cohen has additionally overseen a revitalizing of the label under Paramount Global with releases that include Blackberry, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, The End We Start From, The Greatest Night in Pop, Rob Peace, Mother Mother and Millers In Marriage. Cohen also runs worldwide home entertainment for Paramount Global.

Paramount Global Content Distribution will also host the World Premiere Screening of the CBS Studios series Watson on the eve of the market, on October 20, 2024. Attended by title lead and executive producer Morris Chestnut and executive producer and showrunner Craig Sweeny, the screening of the new medical drama will be followed by a Q&A and is open to all delegates.

Over 270 exhibitors are already confirmed to date for this year’s edition of MIPCOM Cannes, which takes place on October 21-24, 2024.