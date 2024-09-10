CAKE to Rep New Preschool Series ‘Luce in the Lovely Land’

Production companies Cabane and Thuristar will be partnering with kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE, for the international distribution of the 2D animated series Luce in the Lovely Land.

The new 39 x 7’ pre-school series features Luce, a curious and daring 6-year-old who, every morning, opens her little bedroom window to see what’s happening in the Lovely Land. Every day is a new adventure, which Luce shares with her best friend, a giant rock. Together, they explore the unexpected, meet surprising creatures and discover other points of view. In a universe brimming with visual and narrative creativity, Luce gives a different outlook on the world.

The project is developed in partnership with France Télévisions (France) and VRT-Ketnet (Belgium), and with support from the MEDIA Creative Europe Programme, deAuteurs and the 2024 Hiroshima Artist in Residence.

Britt Raes writes and directs the series, which is based on her short film Luce and the Rock. Delivery of the series is expected in 2026.