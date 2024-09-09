New Metric and Encore Partner on Bilingual Content

Canada-based companies New Metric Media and Encore have entered a partnership to co-develop and co-produce bilingual content across both scripted and unscripted programming. Under the pact, both companies will also explore adapting each other’s content for their respective English and French-speaking markets.

“We’re thrilled to build on our relationship with Encore,” said Mark Montefiore, founder and CEO, New Metric Media. “This is an important and innovative collaboration focused on highlighting one of the most unique aspects of our beautiful country, our cultural and language diversity. On a personal note, this is a critical stepping stone in my life-long commitment to being able to order a poutine entirely in French.”

“We are very proud of this partnership. We are confident that this strong alliance will enable broadcasters to feature unique and distinctive content projects, as they will be developed and produced with the perspectives of both cultures, in at least two languages, and with the unified strength of NMM and Encore. We are currently identifying specific projects that will benefit from this collaboration. Attachez vos tuques avec de la broche !” added Julie Provençal, president of Encore.

The partnership comes on the heels of the announcement of their upcoming untitled, rom-com heist series, which follows a Quebecois family and an Anglo-Ontarian family reluctantly coming together despite their differences for an unforgettable wedding weekend. The project, based on a concept created by Montefiore, has recently attached new writers including Andrew DeAngelis (Children Ruin Everything, The Lake) and Erika Soucy (Les Perles, Léo).