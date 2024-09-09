CosmoBlue Acquires EdTech Specialist Macademia

Switzerland-based CosmoBlue Media has acquired family entertainment group Macademia. On the heels of the prior acquisition of Sofy.tv, CosmoBlue assets will now be focused on sports, movies/telenovelas, and children’s programming.

Macademia’s Azoomee and Da Vinci brands have been delivering family entertainment to over 250 million households across more than 100 countries. Their portfolio includes documentaries, series and reality shows, with a focus on science, education, nature, and cultural exploration.

Berk Uziyel and Loni Fahri, co-founders of CosmoBlue, made a joint statement about the acquisition: “We are thrilled to welcome Macademia, Azoomee, and Da Vinci into the CosmoBlue Media family. This acquisition reflects our mission to provide enriching and diverse entertainment experiences across all platforms. Their exceptional line-up and strong global presence will allow us to expand our family and educational programming offering. Together, we will continue to inspire, educate, and entertain audiences across the globe in innovative and engaging ways. There will be further assets that will be added to the ComsoBlue portfolio very soon.”