Banijay Kids & Family Acquires Procidis

Banijay Kids & Family has acquired a majority stake in French production company Procidis, creator of the popular edutaining saga Once Upon a Time…, and inclusive of its umbrella brand, Hello Maestro.

Procidis was established in 1962 by the late Albert Barillé, and since 2009 has been led by Hélène Barillé as president, who will now remain as Managing director of Procidis. Banijay Kids & Family CEO Benoît Di Sabatino takes on the role of president of Procidis.

Multi-series saga Once Upon a Time… has been translated into 80 languages, and broadcast in more than 100 countries. A new season, Once Upon a Time… The Objects, launched this year — co- produced by Procidis and Samka, in association with France Télévisions and HOT, with the participation of RTS and TV5Monde.

Benoît Di Sabatino, CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, said: “Procidis has been a leader in the educational entertainment market for more than 40 years, and as a huge fan of its work, it’s an honor to welcome the team to the group. Procidis and Hello Maestro have unique identities, which perfectly complement our existing labels and brands. I know how important the company is to Hélène, and with her remaining on board to retain and champion the DNA the business was built on, it is with great enthusiasm that together we will lead Procidis in its next phase of growth.”

Hélène Barillé, managing director of Procidis, added: “I’m proud of the company and brands we have established, building on Albert’s prescient vision of the importance and positive impact of learning through entertainment. We have an ambitious growth strategy, and with Banijay Kids & Family’s world-class capabilities, we are well-placed to realise these ambitions. The company echoes our core values of family and trust, which makes it the perfect home for us to enter this exciting new chapter.”