Dr. Seuss and Little Dot Launch YouTube Channel

Dr. Seuss Enterprises has partnered with Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) to expand the Dr. Seuss IP within the digital landscape and specifically on the launch of a Dr. Seuss educational YouTube channel.

The new channel features a slate of always-on original programming produced by Little Dot Studios, including read-alongs as part of the Dr. Seuss Storytime series and fun phonics games such as Learn to Read with Dr. Seuss Babies, which also marks the very first launch from the recently announced Dr. Seuss Babies brand. The Lorax’s Nature Club and The Cat in The Hat’s Quirky Quiz formats will explore the world around us, while the drawing series Draw Your Dream Pet will celebrate creativity and imagination. The channel will also feature Spanish-language content for bilingual and Spanish-speaking households.

Susan Brandt, president and CEO at Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said, “YouTube is such an important entertainment destination for families. Parents trust Dr. Seuss to deliver high-quality, educational, and entertaining content. The Dr. Seuss YouTube channel will bring our trusted and beloved characters to life in fun and unexpected ways. We expect our channel will be a go to resource for parents and teachers looking for content they can confidently share with the children in their care.”

Little Dot Studios has collaborated with Electric Studios, part of Electric Theater Collective, which provided the animation throughout the project.