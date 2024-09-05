Seven.One Acquires ‘If Pigs Could Talk’ Doc

Seven.One Studios International has acquired If Pigs Could Talk, a new documentary special that turns everything you know about pigs upside down.

In this one-off doc, a group of world-leading scientists embark on a unique experiment to decipher the language of pigs. Using advanced AI technology, they are able to translate pigs’ grunts, squeals, and snorts into human language for the first time, and in doing so reveal the hidden emotions and ethics of pig farming.

Together they collect over 7,000 audio recordings of pig speak from organic, free-range and mass production farms – and lorries full of pigs destined for slaughter. They then face a blind test to interpret the recordings, without knowing their origins. In total 19 distinct pig emotional expressions are identified.

Tim Gerhartz, managing director, Seven.One Studios International, said: “‘If Pigs Could Talk is a truly fascinating and unique documentary. Not only does it enable us to understand the language of these animals for the first time, but it has the potential to change the way we think about animal farming on a broader scale. It also effectively showcases the power of AI technology. We are sure this is a show that will interest and engage broadcasters and viewers around the world.”

The documentary is produced by Snowman Productions for ARD/NDR (Germany), DR (Denmark), RTS (Switzerland), NRK (Norway) and SVT (Sweden). The director is Miki Mistrati (The Chocolate War).