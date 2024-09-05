Amuz Expands FAST Offering

Canada-based Amuz Distribution has announced that recently acquired Just For Laughs Group is now directly operating and distributing its FAST channels over 30 markets/platforms. New platforms that will carry JFL programming include Amazon Fire TV, Anoki and Local Now.

Alex Avon, chief revenue & strategy officer, said: “Amuz Distribution is thrilled to announce more expansion of our company, especially with the Just For Laughs Group programs, now on many different platforms in several markets. This expansion helps our mission of “Keeping the world feeling good” with the best programming around on all platforms.”

Carlos Pacheco, director of Monetization & OTT, added: “We are excited about our new partnerships with Amazon Fire TV, Anoki and Local Now These new collaborations are going to our brands reach even more people around the world and share the laughs with new audiences.”