SPI’s Dizi Lands in the Nordics on Allente

SPI International (a Canal+ company) has expanded its Dizi channel and Dizi on-demand offering to Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

As of September 1, 2024, the Dizi channel and SVoD service are available to Allente subscribers as an optional package for satellite and fiber TV customers, and as a selectable streaming service for Allente Stream users with the Flex package.

“We are continuing our successful collaboration with Allente, the leading entertainment provider in the region, following the introduction of the Dizi channel in Sweden earlier this year. Our partnership underscores Allente’s innovative approach to content, including engaging dramas. We are thrilled to bring this captivating genre to additional Nordic markets, offering viewers access to some of the best TV productions” commented Georgina Twiss, managing director of SPI International for Western Europe and Africa.

The Dizi channel has gained popularity worldwide thanks to its diverse line-up of Turkish series. Earlier this year, Dizi also debuted in Sweden.