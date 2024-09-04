MIP London Confirms Initial Roster of Participating Companies

MIP London has announced that more than 80 companies representing distributors, buyers and producers from 30 countries have already confirmed their presence for the inaugural edition of the content and networking market, to be held February 23-27, 2025 at the Savoy Hotel and IET London conference center in London.

Among the companies already confirmed to attend the market are Armoza Formats, BETA Film, FilmRise, FOX Entertainment Global, Global Agency and PBS Distribution, including companies sending buyers from Al Jazeera, AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe, Canal Plus, CBC/Radio Canada, France Televisions, ITV, M6, MBC, National Geographic, Netflix, Nine Network Australia, NRK, ORF, RTL Hungary, Seven One Entertainment Group, Sky, Telefonica, TF1, Thai Public Broadcasting Service, The Walt Disney Company, TV3 Group Baltics and ZDF, among others.

Organizers have also announced further details of the program line-up, including MIP’s signature Fast & Global Summit and the first London edition of the Wit’s Fresh TV presentation hosted by Virginia Mouseler.

As previously announced, MIPDoc and MIPFormats will also take place in London within the five-day trade event. FOX Entertainment Global is confirmed as presenting partner of the first London edition of the MIPFormats Pitch, which will seek through a worldwide call for entries to discover concepts for new entertainment formats. Finalists will be invited to pitch their project to a FOX jury on stage in London on February 24.

Also confirmed for the MIPDoc line-up are the MIPDoc Pitch and the MIPDOC Co-Production Summit, which will again explore commercial models for partnerships specific to the documentary and factual genres.

Advisory Boards are now in place to shape the agenda for these first London editions, comprised of Unscripted executives from ARTE France, Banijay, Curiosity Inc., FOX Entertainment Global, Fremantle, National Geographic, Nine Network Australia, Off The Fence, PBS Distribution, Quintus Studios, RTL Hungary, The Bridge, TF1, TV4 and ZDF Studios.