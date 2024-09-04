David E. Kelley To Receive Founders Award at Int’l Emmys

Writer and producer David E. Kelley will receive the 2024 International Emmy® Founders Award at the 52nd International Emmy® Awards Gala, to be held on November 25, 2024, in New York City.

“To be recognized by the International Academy in this way is truly overwhelming. This award stands as a testament to the incredible teams and individuals I have had the honor to collaborate with over the years,” said Kelley. “I am especially grateful for the many opportunities I’ve been given in being able to share stories and push boundaries of what television can be.”

Award-winning writer/producer David E. Kelley is behind successful shows such as Boston Legal, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Big Little Lies, Boston Public, Chicago Hope, and Picket Fences.

To date, Kelley is the only producer to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Drama, Ally McBeal and The Practice, respectively, in the same year (1999). This year, Kelley produced Presumed Innocent for AppleTV+ and Netflix’s A Man in Full.

Past recipients of the Founders Award include Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, J.J. Abrams, Jesse Armstrong, Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy among many others. Kelley will accept the award in New York City, on November 25, 2024, at the International Emmys black-tie Gala.

Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles