Unifrance Unveils 2023 Export Figures

At the 30th edition of Unifrance Rendez-Vous, the French trade event currently underway in Le Havre (September 2-6, 2024), the Centre National du Cinema et l’Image Animée and Unifrance released their annual report on the export of French audiovisual programs.

In 2023, sales of French audiovisual programs reached €203.4 million (a 5.2 percent decrease compared to 2022). Total audiovisual exports, including sales, pre-sales, and co-production contributions, were down slightly by 3.3 percent, to €309.2 million, compared to 2022, in line with the average for the last ten years.

Sales from the exhibition of French programs on foreign platforms continued to be a major source of revenue: 31.3 percent of export revenues in 2023. Linear remained the main buyers of French content: TV rights (including all-media rights) accounted for 54.2 percent of all program sales in 2023.

The geographical breakdown of sales was more or less the same as in 2022. Western Europe remained the leading region for the acquisition of French programs, at €95.1 million. North America came in second with €22.3 million, followed by Asia/Oceania at €14.0 million.

Belgium is the leading buyer of French content, followed by the U.K./Ireland and Germany/Austria.