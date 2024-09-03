Sphere Media Acquires Abacus Media Rights

Abacus Media Rights has been acquired by Canada’s Sphere Media following the conclusion of the company’s sale by Amcomri Entertainment. The transaction was partnered by Bell Media, current shareholder of Sphere Media.

The newly named entity, Sphere Abacus, is now the distribution arm of Sphere Media, operating alongside the company’s production business. Sphere Abacus will also continue to invest in, pre-sell and sell scripted and unscripted productions from independent producers around the world.

Sphere Abacus’ managing director Jonathan Ford has joined the Sphere Media executive team, reporting directly to Sphere Media CEO Bruno Dubé. The sales and acquisition teams will continue to be based in the U.K.

Jonathan Ford said, “We are extremely pleased to now be part of Sphere Media, a company with a great reputation and a line-up of incredible programming. Our two companies are particularly complementary, and we are very much looking forward to working closer with the brilliant producers at Sphere, enabling their programming to have even greater global success.”

Bruno Dubé said, “Sphere Media is acknowledged as a producer of high-quality productions both in Canada and internationally. This significant development for our company means that our global capabilities have extended further and deeper. Together with Sphere Abacus we have become an exceptionally effective force in the worldwide content market.”