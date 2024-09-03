Serial Maven Launches Distribution Division

Toronto-based Serial Maven Studios has launched its distribution division with a catalog of over 300 hours of factual content.

The distribution unit, led by CEO Solange Attwood, is debuting a slate of content in the science, nature, engineering, lifestyle, documentary and kids/family genres with series and single documentaries, including twelve new titles coming to the international market for the first time.

“We are thrilled to present our debut catalogue to international content buyers this Fall and at MIPCOM this October. With a diverse range of premium content and twelve brand new titles our distribution division is built on quality, speed and a solution-based approach for our platform partners” said Solange Attwood, CEO of Serial Maven Studios.