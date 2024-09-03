Netflix, RTVE, Bambu Unveil ‘Valle Salvaje’

Bambú, a Studiocanal company, RTVE and Netflix have signed a partnership agreement for the production of daily series Valle Salvaje to be broadcast in all Spanish-speaking territories.

The series, which is currently being filmed between La Pinilla (Segovia) and Algete (Madrid), is created by Josep Cister Rubio and set in 1763. The story follows Adriana Salcedo de la Cruz, who is forced to leave Villa de Madrid and travel to the north of Spain with her brothers to fulfill her marriage commitment. There, her life will change forever. She will experience true love, betrayal, and put her life in danger when she tries to discover the truth about her father’s death.

Rocio Suarez de Puga, Manuela Velasco, Jose Manuel Seda, Mari Paz Sayago, Chechu Salgado, Marco Pernas, Sabela Aran, Nacho Olaizola, Miren Arrieta, Ivan Renedo, Maria Redondo, Emma Guilera, Mateo Jalon, Toni Salgado, Marina Sabadell, Alejandro Bordanove and Loren Mairena star in the series.

Ramón Campos , CEO of Bambú Producciones, said: “ TVE is the place where we began our career and where we were born. Netflix trusted us for its first series in Spain and we feel at home there. We are very happy to bring them together in Valle Salvaje, a pioneering experience in our country.”

José Pastor, director of Film and Fiction at RTVE, said: “Daily series have become an indispensable pillar in our fiction strategy, showing great performance in linear and on-demand” .

Diego Ávalos , vice president of NETFILX in Spain, Portugal and the Nordic countries, added: “We are very excited to be able to share with our subscribers, for the first time, a story like Valle Salvaje on a daily basis on Netflix, a unique opportunity to embark on a new project with Bambú Producciones and RTVE, partners with whom we have been working for years.”