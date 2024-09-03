DeAPlaneta Set to Pitch at Milano Licensing Day

Barcelona-based DeAPlaneta Entertainment, part of Grupo Planeta and De Agostini, will hold a pitch presentation at the 18th edition of Milano Licensing Day on September 12, 2024, at Hotel Nhow in Milan, Italy.

The presentation, titled “DeAPlaneta Entertainment: News and Licensing Opportunities for 2025 in Italy”, will be held by Antonella Ceraso, International Consumer Product director, and Gianluca Ferrara, head of Italy and International head of Toys. They will also showcase some of the company’s properties, including Milo, Miraculous, Hero Inside, and classics such as Maya & Heidi and Godzilla.

Gianluca Ferrara said: “We are experiencing a moment of transformation and great innovative drive. We enthusiastically welcomed the opportunity to be able to share our journey, upcoming innovations and our vision for the future with the audience of Milano Licensing Day”.