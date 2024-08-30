‘The Office’ Gets South African Adaptation

BBC Studios and African streamer Showmax have signed a new format agreement that will see a South African adaptation of comedy series The Office, licensed by BBC Studios, launch on both Showmax and kykNET, DStv’s Afrikaans channel.

The South African edition of The Office, which is still untitled, will be its 14th adaption and will be filmed primarily in Afrikaans.

“Our very first Showmax Original was a mockumentary, Tali’s Wedding Diary, so we’re delighted, just seven years later, to start reimagining the most iconic mockumentary of them all,” said Nicola van Niekerk, Showmax’s acting head of Content.

BBC Studios’ South African production company, Rapid Blue, will begin production in 2025. Rapid Blue is the prodco behind Is’thunzi, which earned Thuso Mbedu two International Emmy nominations, as well as formats such as Dancing With The Stars, The Bachelor, Family Feud, Got Talent, Shark Tank, Come Dine With Me and Homegrown Tastes South Africa.

“We are proud to be producing the first African version of The Office for Showmax and kykNET,” sais Rapid Blue managing director Ziyanda Ngcaba. “The format is globally recognised and adored by audiences all over the world.”

Showmax relaunched in February in partnership with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky, and is now powered by the Peacock platform.