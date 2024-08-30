Crime Drama ‘The Madame Blanc Mysteries’ Gets S4 Order

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and Channel 5 have renewed crime drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries for a fourth season.

Currently in production, Clapperboard and Saffron Cherry Productions co-produce with Acorn Media Enterprises on board as international distributor, holding exclusive rights worldwide except for the U.K. and Northern Ireland.

Created by and starring Sally Lindsay, the fourth installment of The Madame Blanc Mysteries returns with seven episodes and a Christmas special to the world of Sainte Victoire, packed with unusual antiques and objéts d’art, murder, and mystery. Sally Lindsay (Cold Call, Love Rat) returns as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge (Starlings, Murder They Hope, Maxine).

Catherine Mackin, managing director, Acorn Media Enterprises, said: “This series continues to delight from start to finish, and we’re elated by the Acorn TV audiences’ warm and highly committed embrace of Jean White and her community of clever, self-made investigators. We are all in for a treat as we return to the stunning Sainte Victoire for a slew of intriguing new cases in need of solving.”