France TV Unveils ‘The Aerobics Project’ S2

France tv distribution has launched the second season of comedy series The Aerobics Project.

The 20 x 26’ series, produced by Agat Films – Ex Nihilo for OCS, stars Claire Dumas, Alexia Barlier, Sophie Cattani, Appolonia Luisetti, Souad Arsane, and Jérôme Pouly,

After housewife Karine starts a new job at the aeronautics company where her husband Didier works, her neighbor Jane, an aerobics instructor who has just arrived from the U.S. and is involved in industrial espionage, forces her to collaborate. But their mission proves to be complicated: Karine is “only” a secretary and Jane’s aerobics class has now become a local TV program. Luckily, a certain Tom, Jane’s American liaison officer, arrives to sort things out.

France tv handles international distribution of the series.