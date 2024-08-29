GRB Media Ranch Inks African Deals

GRB Media Ranch has inked several format and factual program deals for the African market.

Among the format deals secured for production in Africa are GRB Studios’ long-running series Untold Stories of the E.R, which has been licensed to Khelgejo, and studio-based dating game show Blind Dating, which has been licensed to production company Aby Media.

GRB Media Ranch has also licensed Wild Zambezi to Ster Kinekor for theatrical release in South Africa and to The Africa Channel for worldwide distribution (excluding Africa). The documentary takes a journey through the lesser-known Lower Zambezi National Park in Zambia and witnesses the battle of the ongoing encroachment of civilization.

Season 1 and 2 of court program Relative Justice, has been licensed to VIU for Africa. Emotional quarrels are on vivid display in this daily arbitration-based reality court show, with Judge Rhonda Wills.

Gary R. Benz, CEO of GRB Media Ranch, said: “GRB Media Ranch is pleased to announce our African formats and factual program deals with new clients including The Africa Channel, Ster Kinekor, VIU, and Aby Media. We continue to acquire program of broad but targeted interest, and we are especially excited about the first international format sale to Khelgejo Productions of our GRB Studios’ created show, Untold Stories of the E.R. and to see a locally produced version in Africa. As we say, at GRB Media Ranch, we’ve got stories!”