Better TV Weather Forecasts

Right now, weather forecasts on U.S. television are essentially “partially cloudy” on weekdays, and “partly sunny” on weekends. AI could change this and, perhaps, bring more accuracy.

Weather reporting currently makes use of models run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the U.S., and the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecast in Europe.

Microsoft is planning to release a tool called Aurora, which forecasts the weather using AI. The need for better forecasts is driven by the unstable weather patterns created by climate change. In fact, AI can elaborate patterns for higher accuracy in order to be better prepared for extreme weather events.

Recently, the Weather Channel signed a deal with chipmaker Nvidia to develop an AI weather forecast program. It is expected that these AI models will become fully operative in two years.