Nile Group Inks Partnership with EbonyLife

Nile Cinemas, the exhibition arm of newly launched Nile Media Entertainment Group, has signed a corporate partnership with EbonyLife, the media conglomerate headed by Mo Abudu. The partnership will see the Nigerian companies launch The Pods – a new luxury cinema experience, which will roll out across West Africa.

Each Pod offers a private, intimate setting equipped with plush recliners, personal concierge service, and exclusive access to curated film selections.

The Nile Group — headed by Moses Babatope — and EbonyLife plan to open ten Pods per year, reaching a total of 50 Pods within the next five years.

In other Nile news, Nile Entertainment, the distribution division of the media group, has acquired global rights for the third installment of the Nollywood blockbuster franchise, Wives on Strike: The Uprising.

The movie will premiere in theaters across the U.K., U.S., Ireland, and Canada this October, and in Nigerian cinemas on October 18, 2024.

The first Wives on Strike feature was released in 2016, followed by its sequel, Wives on Strike: The Revolution in 2017. The trilogy follows a group of women who deny their husbands intimacy as a form of protest against domestic violence, sparking both humor and critical conversations around important social issues.

In the third installment, the plot takes a twist as lead actor Hilda Dokubo’s character discovers that her son has been kidnapped on his return home. She embarks on a revenge mission that unfolds into a gory adventure.

Nowekere Segun-Ojo, general manager of Distribution & Marketing at Nile Entertainment, said, “The Uprising will build on the solid foundation of its predecessors. The themes are universally resonant, and the performances are exceptional. We’re excited to bring this powerful story to the international audience and continue the franchise’s legacy of combining entertainment with impactful storytelling.”