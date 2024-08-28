Dandelooo and Canal+ Set to Produce “Max & Rabbit”

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has been commissioned to produce new 2D animation series Max & Rabbit (Max & Lapin) for Canal+, France.

The series — based on the best-selling children’s books by French author Astrid Desbordes —features the world seen from a child’s perspective and follows the adventures of four-and-a-half-year-old Max and his rabbit as they navigate everyday situations.

Dandelooo’s animation studio Ooolala in la Cartoucherie, Valence, France, will commence production of the new 26 x 5’ episodes in September 2024. Directed by Clément Céard, the series —aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children — is set for delivery in Q4 2025.

Dandelooo will handle worldwide distribution.