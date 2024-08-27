Amuz Acquires Music Spectacular ‘Starmania’

Canada-based Amuz Distribution has acquired ‘Starmania,’ a musical show produced by Sismyk’s Michel Berger and Luc Plamondon, filmed live on August 23, 2024, and directed by Scott Price, just off his Celine Dion Paris Olympics performance. The show will be broadcast in Canada (Radio-Canada) and France (France Télévision).

Starmania’s 45th anniversary celebration featured over 30 artists including Anne Sila, Bruno Pelletier, Claude Dubois, Daniel Lavoie, Diane Tell, Élodie Frégé, Fabienne Thibeault, Garou, Hélène Ségara, Isabelle Boulay, Michaël Gregorio, Peter Kingsbery, Pierre Lapointe, Shy’m, Véronic DiCaire, Vincent Niclo, as well as the cast of the current Starmania Tour. The show also featured the performances of French music superstars Patrick Bruel, Jenifer, and Santa.

Produced by Sismyk, the music division of ComediHa!, the concert had a budget of 3 million CAD$ and featured more than 400 artisans and technicians, 12 augmented reality cameras, 3,500 square feet of stage area, 600 light projectors, 500 LED tiles, 2 giant 10 x 20-foot screens.

Alex Avon, chief revenue & strategy officer of Amuz Distribution, said: “Amuz Distribution is thrilled to take Starmania to market. The stunning musical entertainment show filmed live this past Friday, August 23, is truly impressive with so many talented Quebec and International artists and dancers. Another example of Amuz Distribution “Keeping the world feeling good” with amazing programming.”