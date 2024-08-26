Surprises Aplenty in VideoAge MIP Africa Issue

The August/September edition of VideoAge is now online. This digital issue is circulated worldwide through all VideoAge platforms, MIP Africa connect.me platform, and The Daily Television in Latin America.

Among the stories featured in this issue is a fascinating book review about the unmatched film critic duo Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert of the now discontinued syndicated U.S. TV show Siskel & Ebert (originally titled At the Movies).

The magazine also explores a consistently hot topic — the move from broadcast to broadband, meaning the transition from airwaves to the Internet. This is something that all agree it is happening, but no one wants to face.

Another hot issue that is reviewed in the August/September edition is the state of the television sector in Africa, and the role of the MIP Africa market itself.

The Venice Film Festival, or better yet, its related business aspect, is also explored, together with two other European TV markets. One that took place in the past, as NATPE Budapest ended on June 26, and one happening in the future as MIP London is scheduled to start on February 24, 2025.

Plus, a reader favorite — the calendar of upcoming international trade shows; and a view at airline travel’s podcasts.

Read the Issue here.