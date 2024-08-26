“The Librarians: The Next Chapter” Returns to TNT

Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment has revealed that The Librarians: The Next Chapter will return to its original broadcaster TNT.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is a spinoff of the original TV series The Librarians, which follows the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts.

The new Electric Entertainment-produced series centers on a Librarian from the past, who time travels to the present and finds himself stuck. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team of Librarians to help him clean up the mess he made.

The new series stars Callum McGowan (Jamestown), Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia).

The Librarians franchise started off as a compilation of made-for-TV movies featuring the titular librarian Flynn Carsen; then TNT picked up the concept for TV series The Librarians, which aired for four seasons.

Electric’s Sonia Mehandjiyska will be handling international sales for the spin-off, while Electric’s Steve Saltman will handle digital rights alongside TNT.