RCN’s ‘La ley del corazon’ to Debut in Italy

RCN Studios’ drama series La ley del corazón (Le leggi del cuore) is set to debut on Italy’s Rai 2 in mid-November. Distributed in Italy by Tunnel Produzioni, Le leggi del cuore will be broadcast in the time slot before the evening news.

The new Colombian series revolves around a successful law firm that specializes in family law, dedicated to cases of separation and family conflicts. The cases presented in the series are based on actual events and unfold simultaneously with the love story between Julia Escallón and Pablo Domínguez, two lawyers at the firm.

The RCN Studios production — already available in more than 20 countries — stars Luciano D’Alessandro, Laura Londoño and Sebastián Martínez.

In other RCN Studios news, dramedy Tía Alison will launch on Ecuador’s Teleamazonas on August 26, 2024. The series follows Alison, a young woman who must return from the U.S. to Colombia to face a family loss and assume the role of mother to her three nephews.