Acorn TV Unveils First Look at ‘Ellis’

Acorn TV unveiled a first-look of Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Lost Boys & Fairies, Rocketman) starring in the feature-length detective drama, Ellis.

Set to premiere this November on Acorn TV, the three-part series follows Ellis (Clarke), a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations. Each two-hour episode will see Ellis, accompanied by her right-hand man Harper, played by Andrew Gower (The Winter King, Carnival Row, Outlander), arrive at a different local police station, where she will have to win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she’s come to solve.

From Company Pictures, in association with Northern Ireland Screen, Ellis was produced for Acorn TV and the U.K.’s Channel 5.

International distribution will be handled by All3 Media International.