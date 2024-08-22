The Wiggles Remix ‘Bouncing Balls’ with Harlem Globetrotters

The Wiggles have partnered with the Harlem Globetrotters on a remix of song “Bouncing Balls,” which will now be infused with the Harlem Globetrotters theme song, “Sweet Georgia Brown,” and set to a new rap beat performed by Globetrotter Moose Weeks.

The new remix will also welcome Ace Porter, Baller Moss, Sweet Lou Dunbar and Too Tall Winston, who will join The Wiggles for some sing-along while encouraging fans to engage in ball play. The Tree of Wisdom, Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog will also be joining in the fun.

Anthony Wiggle said about this partnership, “The creation of this new track and video was a dunkaroo! The Harlem Globetrotters, giants of sports history, brought a thunderous presence to the screen that left us in awe. It’s a massive honor to have them team up with us in this collaboration. Their iconic status and unparalleled charisma infused a new energy into the project. We are certain that children and parents will be caught up in the hoopla of this partnership and will embrace it with the same passion and excitement that we did.”

“This was an instant ‘music to my ears’ collaboration from the start! We are two of the most leading iconic global brands that celebrate and bring kids and families together around the world and our musical collaboration was a natural next step for us,” said Keith Dawkins, president, Harlem Globetrotters & Hershend Entertainment Studios

The remix will debut on The Wiggles YouTube channel on September 5, 2024.