Showdog Studio Signs with Gersh

Tennessee-based Showdog Studio has signed with Gersh for representation in all areas. The production company also announced five additions to its production and development slate: the animated comedic drama feature Baby on Board (slated to deliver in early 2025), the live-action feature The 442, scripted drama series Plan B and Sweet Toxins, and nonfiction series Spec Ops Boss.

Showdog Studio founder and veteran producer John Attard and company executive Robert Harris serve as executive producers for all projects.

Attard — whose credits include films such as The Avengers, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, and Jungle Book — commented: “Signing with Gersh marks a significant milestone for Showdog Studio as we continue to expand our footprint in television and film,” said Attard. “Our dedication to storytelling is at the heart of everything we do. By combining this passion with a tech-forward approach, we’re able to push the boundaries of what’s possible in visual effects and production. With Gersh’s support, we’re excited to continue delivering powerful stories that resonate with audiences while embracing the future of filmmaking.”

The Showdog AI Framework, one part of the company’s tech-forward strategy, is the studio’s production system designed to support creators with real-time capabilities. This suite of tools is currently in use on Showdog’s projects and available to co-production partners and other interested parties.