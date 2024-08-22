Keeley Hawes, Freddie Highmore Lead ‘The Assassin’

Prime Video will launch writing duo Harry and Jack Williams’ new drama series The Assassin in the U.K. and Ireland. The series is produced by Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) in association with German co-production partner ZDF, All3Media International, and Stan in Australia.

The 6 x 60’ drama stars Keeley Hawes as retired assassin Julie, who lives a secluded life on a remote Greek island until her estranged son, Edward (Freddie Highmore) visits from England. Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together.

The series cast also includes Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist, Baby Reindeer), Gina Gershon (Riverdale, New Amsterdam), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Pirates of the Caribbean), Alan Dale (Dynasty, Lost) Gerald Kyd (The Swarm, The Split), Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine, Cursed), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights, Game of Thrones) and David Dencik (The Ipcress File, No Time To Die).

Sarah Hammond, executive producer for Two Brothers Pictures, said: “We’re ecstatic that filming has begun on our exciting new Two Brothers Pictures thriller in Greece, where we’re shooting across some fantastic locations. We’re delighted to be working with the unparalleled talents of Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore along with our wonderful production team to bring this brand-new series — full of twists, turns, action and humor — to screens around the world.”

Hannah Blyth, head of TV for Prime Video, added, “From the moment Harry and Jack shared their vision for The Assassin, we knew that it would resonate perfectly with our audience. It’s been a true pleasure to watch their scripts come to life with our fantastic cast, led by Keeley and Freddie. The Assassin promises to deliver a high-stakes thriller with a dynamic mother-son relationship at its core, packed with twists and turns that will keep our audience hooked from start to finish. We can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this gripping new series.”