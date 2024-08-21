Wildbrain to Rep the Pokemon FAST Channel

Canada-based WildBrain has struck an agreement with The Pokémon Company International to become the distributor of the Pokémon FAST channel, starting in the U.S., followed by Canada, the U.K, Australia, and New Zealand.

The partnership will see WildBrain secure and launch new single-IP FAST channels with leading platforms across these regions for 22 seasons of the original animated Pokémon series, featuring Ash Ketchum and his Pokemon partner Pikachu.

WildBrain will also be selling select direct advertising inventory for the Pokémon channels through its Media Solutions team.

Lara Ilie, VP AVOD and FAST at WildBrain, said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing Pokémon to FAST audiences as a single-IP channel for the first time ever. FAST is an important component of an omni-channel strategy to grow brands and reach fans everywhere they’re watching. As a leader in audience engagement for kids and families, we’re looking forward to leveraging our FAST expertise to reach the ever-growing Pokémon community.”

Melissa Pearce, senior director of media licensing at The Pokémon Company International, said, “We always strive to deliver the joy of Pokémon to more fans around the world, and WildBrain is the perfect partner to help us introduce a new generation of Trainers to the beloved Pokémon animation. FAST provides an ideal platform for the Pokémon brand to connect with wider audiences, offering accessible and curated content in a family-friendly environment.”