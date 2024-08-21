DICM Gears Up for November Mart

The Dubai International Content Market — set to return on November 12-13, 2024 at the Madinat Jumeirah hotel in Dubai — will feature a line-up of exhibitors, buyers, and pavilions from over 50 countries, with more than 800 participants expected to attend.

The 2024 edition of the market will welcome four pavilions, grouping over 40 exhibitors: Roskino from Russia, KOCCA and Gwangju Tourism Organization from Korea, and ICC from Turkey.

Among the distribution companies that have confirmed their attendance are: FOX Entertainment Global, Candle Light Media, France 24, Inter Medya, Sama Art, Friday TV, Seriella Productions, Kanal D, Mangouste Anim, Red Arrow Studios International, Baby Clay/Union Media, TelevisaUnivision, Caracol TV, Jetro Dubai, Calinos Entertainment, HA International, ATV, The Global Agency, IX Media, TV Tokyo Corporation, BEAJ, and Eccho Rights.

Content buyers expected to participate include executives from MBC Group, Viu MENA, Echorouk Media Group, OSN, evision, Zee Entertainment, Z5 Weyyak, Asharq News, Rotana Media Egypt, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Dubai Media Incorporated, Fremantle Media, ITV, Mediagenix, Al Majd TV Network, Shahid, Karbala Satellite Channel Group, beIN Media Group, among others.

Some of the key topics that will be discussed at the conference portion of the event — under the DICM Talks banner — include “The Rise of Original Arabic Content,” “MENA’s New Media Moguls: Exploring the Rise of Local Streaming Platforms,” and “Brand Synergy in the AVoD Era: Exploring Successful Collaborations and Strategies.”