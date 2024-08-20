Tideline and Yes TV to Co-Produce ‘One Day in October’

FOX Entertainment Studios’ Tideline will co-produce the four-part event anthology series One Day in October with yes TV, New York-based prodco Sparks Go and Israel’s ZOA Films.

Currently being filmed on location in Israel, and based on real-life accounts from the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, One Day in October will be the first scripted series representation of the personal stories that emerged from this dark day in Israel’s history. The anthology drama series centers on four gritty and unflinching narratives of love, courage, survival and loss.

“One Day in October is among the most powerful projects I’ve seen, let alone been involved with,” said Fernando Szew, head of FOX Entertainment Studios. “Beautifully filmed, yet gut-wrenching, these are stories of people at their best in the midst of unimaginable, horrible circumstances. The survivors portrayed in this series allowed for their horrific experiences to be represented by wonderful talent — both in front of and behind the camera – which will invite the audience to ultimately feel their profound love of, and for, life.”

Created by Oded Davidoff and Daniel Finkelman, One Day in October will premiere on yes TV in Israel this October and be distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global.