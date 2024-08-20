GRB Media Ranch Acquires ‘Carol of the Bells’

GRB Media Ranch has acquired Carol of the Bells, an innovative, touching Christmas movie directed by Joey Travolta, as well as a documentary on the making of this unique film, Carol of the Bells: Behind the Scenes.

Carol of the Bells stars RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad) as a young man with a troubled past who embarks on a journey to find his biological mother, only to discover that she is developmentally disabled. The film was produced by Inclusion Films in partnership with Future Episodes and Options for All, with 70 percent of the crew members having developmental disabilities.

In addition to the film, the behind-the-scenes documentary showcases how Joey Travolta’s Inclusion Films’ workshops started in 2007 in Bakersfield, California, with the aim of teaching the art of filmmaking to the developmentally challenged. The workshops not only provide training but also empowers participants to contribute meaningfully to the film industry, illustrating the profound impact of inclusivity.

Sophie Ferron, president of GRB Media Ranch, said, “GRB Media Ranch is honored to bring Carol of the Bells and its behind-the-scenes documentary to international audiences. It is not often that we come across a special film like this—entertainment with a purpose. This film and its making-of feature offer a powerful portrayal of individuals on the autism spectrum and reflect a message of inclusivity that will resonate globally. We are thankful to Joey Travolta for his dedication to this project and for sharing this inspiring story with us.”

Travolta commented, “We are thrilled to partner with GRB Media Ranch to present Carol of the Bells and the accompanying documentary to viewers around the world. Our film and the behind-the-scenes look at our film camp in Bakersfield highlight a profound commitment to inclusivity. By employing 70% of our cast and crew from the autism community, we aim to foster a sense of belonging and challenge perceptions of disability. These efforts are rooted in the values of kindness and equality that my family instilled in me and continue to guide my work. We hope that this film and its documentary will inspire others and change the way we view and engage with individuals with disabilities.”