Big Bad Boo’s ‘Lili & Lola’ Renewed for S4

Big Bad Boo Studios’ original animated preschool mini-series Lili & Lola has been renewed for a fourth season.

Lili & Lola follows the adventures of two Iranian-Canadian sisters who live in a small apartment in a big city. Along with Maman, Papa, and their lazy cat, Kensington, they love to giggle, laugh, and just be silly. The new season of the series — known for celebrating Persian culture with colorful characters and heartwarming storylines — is set to air on ICI TV, Amazon Prime, and TFO in 2025.

Show creator Shabnam Rezaei said, “To return with even more stories from this lovable ensemble is a huge excitement for all of us at Big Bad Boo. Clearly, Lili and Lola’s adventures resonate with kids and their extended families, delving into funny cultural stories and relatable sister mishaps.”

As a recipient of multiple Leo Awards, Kidscreen and Pixie Gold Awards, Lili & Lola was also nominated in 2022 for the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award in Cannes.